Mirzapur The Movie cast fees: Pankaj Tripathi charged Rs 15 crore? Here's how much Ali Fazal, Ravi Kishan, other actors took home

Mirzapur: The Movie cast fees: Pankaj Tripathi reportedly earns Rs 15 crore, followed by Ali Fazal and Divyenndu Sharma. Check reported salaries.

Mirzapur The Movie cast fees: The trailer for Mirzapur: The Movie is finally out, and fans are excited to see the franchise’s familiar faces make the jump from OTT to the big screen. With Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu Sharma, Ravi Kishan and other popular cast members returning, there is also plenty of curiosity around how much the stars reportedly charged for the theatrical film. Here’s a look at the reported fees of the Mirzapur: The Movie cast.

Pankaj Tripathi reportedly charged Rs 15 crore

Pankaj Tripathi, who reprises his iconic role as Kaleen Bhaiya, is reportedly the highest-paid actor in the film. According to reports published by Filmii Talks, NDTV and Free Press Journal, the actor allegedly charged around Rs 15 crore for his role.

If the reported figure is accurate, Tripathi’s fee is significantly higher than that of the other leading actors in the film.

Ali Fazal and Divyenndu Sharma’s reported fees

Ali Fazal, who returns as Guddu Pandit aka Guddu Bhaiya, reportedly earned around Rs 4 crore for the film. Divyenndu Sharma, who is back as the much-loved Munna Tripathi, is reportedly said to have charged Rs 3 crore for his role.

Jitendra Kumar and Shweta Tripathi’s fees

Jitendra Kumar is set to play Bablu Pandit aka Yadav Ji, taking over the role previously portrayed by Vikrant Massey in the original series. According to reports, Kumar allegedly charged Rs 1.5 crore for the film.

Shweta Tripathi, who returns as Gajgamini ‘Golu’ Gupta, reportedly earned around Rs 95 lakh. It is worth noting that these figures are based on media reports and have not been officially confirmed by the actors or the makers.

What is the budget of Mirzapur: The Movie?

Mirzapur: The Movie is reportedly being made on a budget of around Rs 250 crore, according to reports by Flickonclick and Free Press Journal. However, this figure is also an estimate and has not been officially confirmed by the production team. Given the scale of the theatrical adaptation and the popularity of the original Amazon Prime Video series, the film is expected to be a much bigger production than its OTT predecessor.

About Mirzapur: The Movie

The trailer was released on August 11, 2026, ahead of the film’s theatrical release on September 4, 2026. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna, the film brings back several familiar faces from the franchise, including Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya, Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit and Divyenndu Sharma as Munna Tripathi.

The cast also includes Ravi Kishan, Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi and Jitendra Kumar. The film is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment.

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