Mirzapur: The Movie trailer launch date REVEALED ahead of movie’s September release

Discover the Mirzapur: The Movie trailer launch date here to know when you can get a glimpse into the next chapter of this crime-thriller. Read ahead to know more details about the upcoming Mirzapur: The Movie and its release date below.

Mirzapur The Movie trailer launch date REVEALED ahead of movie’s September release

The most popular series of Bollywood has to be Prime Video’s Mirzapur. By September of 2026, fans will finally get to see Mirzapur: The Movie. This movie will centre around the battle for Mirzapur's throne. From old enemies resurfacing and new threats roaming around, the battle for the throne gets more difficult.

Mirzapur: The Movie comes after the third season of the show, but the events of this film follow a new era of the show. This movie will not be a continuation of the fourth season. The film is set to introduce an entirely new chapter that fits within the world of Mirzapur and promises to take the audience by surprise. With the movie release date just a month away, let’s dive in to see the Mirzapur: The Movie trailer launch date here.

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Mirzapur: The Movie trailer launch date

Ever since the makers dropped the official teaser for Mirzapur: The Movie, fans have been excitedly waiting to see the trailer and know more about this new era of the franchise. After much wait, the trailer date for this crime saga has finally been announced. According to Hindustan Times, the trailer for Mirzapur: The Movie will be launched on August 11, 2026. It is being reported that the official trailer for this crime thriller will be unveiled at a grand event in the presence of all the movie’s star-studded cast.

A source talked to Hindustan Times about the trailer launch, saying, “The countdown to the big-screen takeover begins. After setting the internet buzzing with the teaser, the makers are now gearing up to unveil the official trailer of Mirzapur: The Movie on August 11, offering audiences their most expansive glimpse yet into the world of Mirzapur before its theatrical release.”

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Mirzapur: The Movie Cast

Another reason fans are waiting to watch Mirzapur: The Movie is its star ensemble. This iconic crime drama packs a powerhouse ensemble which is led by Pankaj Tripathi as the ruthless Kaleen Bhaiya. You will get to see actor Ali Fazal back as Guddu Pandit along with Divyenndu’s beloved character, Munna Tripathi.

The movie adaptation features key cast members like Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi, and Abhishek Banerjee. You will also get to see actors such as Jitendra Kumar and Ravi Kishan joining the high-stakes battle for the Mirzapur throne.

About Mirzapur: The Movie

From the teaser of Mirzapur: The Movie, we can see that this is the origin story of the franchise. This movie is set in 2018, which is before and along with the first season of Mirzapur. The event of this movie takes place before the second season. In this film, you will get to see and is all set to depict an untold story of Mirzapur that is made to be enjoyed on the big screen.

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