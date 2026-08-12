Mirzapur The Movie: Will Munna Bhaiya return? Everything we know so far

Discover all about everyone's favourite Munna Bhaiya's return in Mirzapur: The Movie here. Read ahead to find our more details about this upcoming gangster thriller.

Mirzapur The Movie: Will Munna Bhaiya Return? Everything We Know So Far

The year 2026 is one filled with the best lineup of movies, and one film everyone is waiting to see is Mirzapur: The Movie. Yes, you read that right, your favourite web series, Mirzapur, is getting a movie with a new plot altogether. Bhaukaal is coming on the big screen very soon, and fans are super excited.

With Mirzapur: The Movie hitting theatres soon, one question that has been revolving in fans’ mind is whether the iconic character of Munna Bhaiya will return for this film. After Munna Bhaiya’s death in the final episode of season two, fans have been missing his iconic dialogues and his bold personality. Let’s dive in to see whether Munna Bhaiya will return in Mirzapur: The Movie or not below.

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Will Munna Bhaiya return in Mirzapur: The Movie?

Ever since the makers announced Mirzapur: The Movie, people have been waiting to see if Munna Bhaiya will be returning, and the answer is yes. The reign of bhaukaal is bigger than ever, and so is the return of its most iconic character. Fans will get to see actor Divyenndu Sharma officially return as the beloved, hot-headed Munna Bhaiya in Mirzapur: The Movie.

Despite meeting a tragic, violent end in season two, Munna Bhaiya’s immense popularity left a massive void in the franchise. The upcoming feature film will be stepping into a story that will take place in the earlier timeline of the Mirzapur universe, allowing Munna Bhaiya to make a grand comeback on the big screen.

Addressing his resurrection at the film’s trailer launch in Mumbai, Divyenndu jokingly said, "To begin with, it was a mistake, and everyone agrees. I am a Hindi film hero; I am immortal; nothing can happen to me."

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About Mirzapur: The Movie

20266’s most-awaited film has to be Mirzapur: The Movie. It is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna. Mirzapur: The Movie is backed jointly by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment alongside Amazon MGM Studios. This crime thriller is set to see a worldwide theatrical release on September 4, 2026.

For this feature film, you will get to see your favourite cast reunite. The film will star the core ensemble cast, including Pankaj Tripathi as Akhandanand ‘Kaleen Bhaiya’ Tripathi, Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit, Rasika Dugal as Beena Tripathi, and Shweta Tripathi as Golu Gupta. It will also feature the return of Bablu Pandit (now portrayed by Jitendra Kumar) and Compounder (Abhishek Banerjee).

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