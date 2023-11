We all are waiting to know if the Miss Universe crown will be back in India. The competition is near and we are all rooting for Shweta Sharda who is representing India. She was crowned the Liva Miss Diva Universe 2023 and we might soon see her bringing the Miss Universe crown home. The 72nd Miss Universe pageant will take place in El Salvador. Contestants from over 90 countries will be fighting for the crown. India's Shweta Sharda is 23 years old and was born on May 24, 2000 in Chandigarh.

Shweta was raised by a single mother. The mother-daughter duo moved to Mumbai when Shweta was just 16 years old. Shweta completed her graduation from the Indira Gandhi National Open University in Delhi and is a professional dancer as well. Shweta has been a part of many popular dance reality shows. She was seen in Dance Deewane, Dance+ and Dance India Dance.

She was last seen as a choreographer in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. She was Anupamaa actor Paras Kalnawat's partner in the show. It was in August this year when Shweta won the Miss Diva Universe 2023 crown and became eligible to represent India at Miss Universe 2023.