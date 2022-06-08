Priyanka Chopra Jonas is currently making heads turn with her stunning appearance at an event hosted by Italian luxury brand, Bulgari in Paris. She has been brushing shoulders with several prominent names from the industry such as Hollywood star and girl K-pop superband Blackpink's Lisa. Her bold look has left everyone awestruck, including Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu. Also Read - From Arijit Singh to Aamir Khan: 5 times Salman Khan behaved rudely with Bollywood celebs

The former Miss World shared a video which was a compilation of her breathtaking looks from the event. Celebs such as , , among others couldn't stop praising the Indian beauty. Harnaaz, who usually isn't seen commenting on celebs' Instagram post, left a comment for Priyanka, calling her stunning. Priyanka won the Miss World title in 2000.

Priyanka had recently posted a selfie with Anne Hathaway and Lisa. She was seen dressed in a shimmery brown outfit with a deep midriff-baring neckline while Hathaway and Lisa, chose bright yellow outfits.

Priyanka and Nick Jonas recently became parents. They welcomed their baby girl via surrogate. Chopra and Jonas were overjoyed with the news. "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully request privacy during this special time so that we can concentrate on our family," they wrote on Instagram.

On the work front, Priyanka recently resumed shooting for Citadel after welcoming daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in January. She had finished an earlier London schedule in December last year. The show is being created by the Russo brothers for Amazon Prime Video. It also stars Richard Madden. She also has the Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa in the pipeline.