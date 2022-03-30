Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu gets body shamed for weight gain; netizens in shock to see her new avatar on the ramp

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu has right now become the talk of the town for all wrong reasons. The gorgeous girl walked the ramp on the fourth day of the Lakme Fashion week 2022 and the netizens were shocked to see the drastic body transformation of the Miss Universe. She looked gorgeous in an orange dress and her confidence only showed that she deserved to win the title. While she talked on the ramp, people expressed their shock over her weight gain and brutally body-shamed her for the same. Along with the rolls, Harnaaz also got immense support from her fans and loved ones. In fact, they fought back with the troll when showered lots of comments in support of her. Also Read - Will Smith-Chris Rock Oscars 2022 slapgate: Karan Johar gets dragged into the controversy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss Universe (@missuniverse)

Also Read - Attack star John Abraham reveals why he isn't ever gung-ho about promoting his films on The Kapil Sharma Show; 'I like Kapil but...'

Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu isn't been first-time body shamed, earlier too netizens trolled her for her weight gain and this is something that people can never change in them, giving their opinions and advice without any perspective. While the 21-year-old gorgeous girl isn't worried about the negativity and is has been slaying like never before. Harnaaz knows she is born to be a queen and has made every Indian proud by winning back the glory after 21 years. So far, India has won the crown twice with in 1994 and in 2000. On winning the title in an interaction Harnaaz had said that was one of her inspiration, " Well, I believe that anything is possible if you have a purpose for your life. All you have to do is believe in yourself. I’ve always made sure that no matter what situation I’m in or what life throws at me, I’ll be able to fulfill my goals. I decided that if I represent India, I would make sure I came back with the crown the moment I entered Miss Diva. I gained inspiration from Lara Dutta, Sushmita Sen, and Priyanka Chopra". Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actress Disha Parmar flaunts Gucci bag costing THIS insane amount as she steps out for dinner with Rahul Vaidya