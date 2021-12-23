Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu wants to make her Bollywood debut with THIS Superstar

In 1994, had won the title of Miss Universe. Later in 2000, brought the crown to India, and now, after 21 years, Harnaaz Sandhu has won the title of Miss Universe for the country. After winning the Miss Universe title, Sushmita and Lara entered the Bollywood film industry. So, will Harnaaz follow their footsteps? Well, it looks like the current Miss Universe might make her Bollywood debut as she is already an actress and has been doing theatre for the past five years. Also Read - Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu bags world’s most expensive crown, New York apartment, free world travel and more as a part of her prize – view pics

While talking to E-Times about her plans of entering Bollywood, Harnaaz said, "I don't know what would happen, because I am a person who never plans life. But given a chance, I would love to be a part of it, because that has been my dream. I am an actor by profession; I've done theatre for the last 5 years. I have a vision of influencing people and breaking stereotypes of what women are and what they can be, and that can happen through acting. Because in today's times, people get so intimidated, so influenced by movies. That's the way I can influence people and inspire them by following my passion, just doing the best for the society." Also Read - Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu grabs attention as she goes braless in her latest photoshoot

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu (@harnaazsandhu_03)

When she was asked if there is any particular actor or director she would like to make her Bollywood debut with, Harnaaz said, "Given a chance, I am excited to work with . I love the way he works, I love the quality, the art, the feeling, and the depth of each and every detail that's in his movies and his work.” Also Read - Sushmita Sen shares a HEARTFELT note for Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu, calls her ‘Har Hindustani Ki Naz’

“I have mentioned this before, I share a lot of respect and love for . The amount of hard work he has done and is still doing, it's never enough I think. But he has always stayed grounded, he has always managed the success. And the way he has been talking in every interview, that really inspired me, that it's just about your attitude that takes you places. He is a wonderful artist and a wonderful human being,” she added.

Well, it will be interesting to watch Harnaaz romance Shah Rukh Khan on the big screen.