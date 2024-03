Miss World 2024 13 contestants recently walked the ramp along with the cast of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's web series Heeramandi. Bollywood actresses including Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Shaikh and Sharmin Segal looked stunning in their costumes. Apart from that the Miss World 2024 20 contestants walked in the costumes on the global stage as they launched the first song from the series titled ‘Sakal Ban’ from Heeramandi. Well, Heeramandi is one of the much-awaited series of 2024 and fans are eagerly waiting for it to release. The contestants of Miss World got to experience the magnificent world of Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The 20 beautiful Miss World 2024 contestants witnessed the lavish and humongous Netflix series Heeramandi through art, music and costumes. These ladies even experienced Indian culture and heritage as they entered the world of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s storytelling. For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Heeramandi on OTT: Is THIS when Sanjay Leela Bhansali web series will release on Netflix?

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali launched the first song from his music label Bhansali Music - Sakal Ban for his maiden Netflix series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. The production house of the upcoming series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar and pictures and videos from the event are going viral on social media platforms. Talking the image, it features charming leading ladies of the show including Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Sharmin Segal along with the 20 Miss World 2024 contestants. The actresses looked royal and classy in exquisite period attires. The contestants of Miss World 2024 also donned similar outfits and looked perfect in the frame. Also Read - Next on Netflix: Heeramandi, Murder Mubarak, Do Patti and more new films and web series officially announced

The picture was captioned as, 'Unparalleled grace in a single frame. The leading ladies of #SanjayLeelaBhansali’s HEERAMANDI join the Miss World contestants and take to the global stage to launch #BhansaliMusic’s first song, #SakalBan'. Also Read - Heeramandi: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's web series to have his dynamic musical touch; here's how much time the director spent on songs

The 71st edition of the Miss World pageant took place on March 9 with much grace and elegance. Sakal Ban has been sung by Raja Hasan and lyrics penned down by Amir Khusro. Well, Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, and Sanjeeda Sheikh looked stunning as they grooved to the beats of the music.

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is a story of courtesans who once reigned as queens, The film is set against the backdrop of pre-independence India and will be released on Netflix.