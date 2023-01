On Tuesday Sidharth Malhotra hosted a special screening for his upcoming film Mission Majnu. Among the other attendees, the present was his actor girlfriend . Amid their wedding rumours both were captured together outside the screening. The actress seemingly blushed as captured alongside her beau. Post the screening she also shared her opinion on the latest action flick. Also Read - Mission Majnu screening: Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna, and other stars glam up the night [Watch Video]

The actress was full of praise for her boyfriend’s movie Mission Majnu. She gave her honest review when questioned about her reaction to the film. Wearing a broad smile on her face happily the actress said "Superb... superb". Kiara reviewed Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna’s film Superb. Also Read - Mission Majnu screening: Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Sajid Khan, Rhea Chakraborty and others attend [View Pics]

Their fans are in awe of the couple seeing them together for the Mission Majnu screening. Few hailed for supporting her boyfriend for his latest movie. While few wished for the same support system in life others went crazy over the moment. Watch the video as Kiara blushes when the paparazzi asked her to pose with Sidharth Malhotra. Also Read - Alia Bhatt to Kiara Advani: Must follow easy winter skincare tips by Bollywood divas

Sidharth and Kiara fell in love while filming their first project titled Shershah. The couple shared the screen for the first time in the film based on the life of Kargil hero Captain Vikram Batra. Ever since the cute couple has caught audience's attention and received love from them. There is a separate fanbase for the pair wanting them to star again in a movie and also to get married soon.

Mission Majnu is a spy thriller film starring Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandana. Helmed by Shantanu Bagchi the film is inspired by true events and this marks Malhotra’s second outing on a real-life story. It is a fictional story of India’s covert operation that took place before and during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971. Mission Majnu skips theatrical release and will premiere on 20th January 2023 on Netflix.