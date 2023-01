It was yesterday that the trailer of Mission Majnu was unveiled by the makers. The film stars Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna as the lead. The story revolves around a RAW agent who is sent to Pakistan as a spy. The trailer received a thumbs-up from many on social media. However, it seems that the trailer has offended a few from the neighbouring country. A few netizens have objected to the cliched representation of the Pakistanis in the film. From surma to the adaab, many have objected to how Pakistanis have been shown in Mission Majnu trailer. Also Read - Mission Majnu Trailer: Sidharth Malhotra impresses as RAW agent; Rashmika Mandanna is gorgeous; fans wish it was a theatrical release instead of OTT

In the comments section, people have stated that in Pakistan, nobody does a Aadab or wears a cap. Some also commented, "Typical Adaab, Janab, wearing namaz cap and surma. C'mon no one do this here.Bollywood needs to do a better job." Also Read - Mission Majnu actress Rashmika Mandanna guesses why people 'dislike' or 'hate' her, says, 'Maybe just the way I...'

Check out the tweets below:

Stop Making these Nonsense Movies about Pakistan. That Fake Aadab, Topi , Surmay wali aankhen and idiotic Story lines.. Bas kardo Bas. — Rabia Anum Obaid (@RabiaAnumm) January 10, 2023

Yar ek toh ye btao adaab bolta kon h meri 26 saal age hougi meney aj tk tum logo ki movies k ilawa ksi ek k muu sa ni sunaa — Ali Mansoor (@imalimansoor10) January 10, 2023

Bai kon se Pakistani surma yeh topi taveez pahnty hain ajeeb — Hina (@paropizi) January 10, 2023

Typical Adaab, Janab, wearing namaz cap and surma. C'mon no one do this here.Bollywood needs to do a better job. — KiranWho (@itx_kiranwho) January 10, 2023

Literally grew up in pakistan and lived here for 36 years without ever having greeted someone by saying ‘Adaab’. — Syed Mohammad Shah (@smohammadshah) January 10, 2023

Mission Majnu is directed by Shantanu Bagchi and produced by , Amar Butala and Garima Mehta. The film won't have a theatrical release and rather release on Netflix of January 20. Sidharth Malhotra impressed all with Shershaah but his last film Thank God did not do so well at the box office. It remains to be seen how Mission Majnu is received by the audience. Also Read - Rashmika Mandanna: Unknown facts of the glam South Indian actress that only true fans will know