Sidharth Malhotra's Mission Majnu has been released on Netflix and is winning hearts. The actor is being praised for his earnest and honest performance as a RAW agent in Pakistan. Ever since the trailer of Mission Majnu was released online, fans and netizens couldn't stop comparing the film with 's Raazi. And now finally Sidharth Malhotra addresses the comparison between Mission Majnu and Raazi. In an interaction with Film Companion, Sidharth spoke about the comparison with Alia's Raazi and said, " It is never a bad thing if people are trying to find a reference point for a film. It (Raazi) is a good film. It doesn't feel like it (the comparison) is such an alarming thing. Yes, the elements on the outer periphery seeing the trailer might look similar. It is in the same decade (the 1970s), and has similar elements, but I think the experience is completely different."

Sidharth even added that the comparisons will only be fair after the release of the film and only then the audience and the viewers will have a better conversation, " Comparison with a good film is always welcome, it is not a bad thing at all". Alia was exceptionally good in 's Raazi, while outshined in the film. And as it's just a day since Mission Majnu has released online, the viewers claimed that t should have been released in the theatres as it would have done wonderful in the number game.

Watched #MissionMajnu and the first thing you notice is the sincere and passionate performance of #SidharthMalhotra, besides recreation of the bygone era with precision… Like #Shershaah, this one should’ve also taken a theatrical route, instead of direct-to-digital path. pic.twitter.com/w2WwmP5cD1 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 20, 2023

Sidharth Malhotra is slowly shining as an actor and all thanks to his breakthrough film Shershaah, the ma who wined every frame in the film. Sid will be seen next in 's Indian Police Force along with and in significant roles.