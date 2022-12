A couple of hours ago, the makers of Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna starrer movie Mission Majnu dropped the teaser of the film. The action thriller movie is going to release on the OTT platform, Netflix. Mission Majnu teaser has been going viral online. Kiara Advani, who is said to be dating Sidharth Malhotra gave a shout-out to the teaser. The lovebirds' exchange will send their shippers and stans into a tizzy. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Shiv Thakare offered Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 by Rohit Shetty?

Mission Majnu Teaser impresses

Sidharth Malhotra is coming up with impressive work. He left everyone in awe with Shershaah. And ever since fans have been looking forward to his work. He also won hearts with his stint in Thank God starring Rakul Preet Singh, Ajay Devgn and others. And the Mission Majnu teaser has impressed everyone yet again. Sidharth plays a secret agent in the movie and his style and acting chops have incredibly improved. Also Read - Govinda Naam Mera Movie Review: Ranbir Kapoor’s cameo is the only good thing in Vicky Kaushal-Kiara Advani starrer; fans call it a 'waste of time'

ICYMI, watch the Mission Majnu teaser:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Kiara Advani gives a shout out Sidharth Malhotra and Mission Majnu

Sidharth Malhotra's girlfriend, popular actress Kiara Advani is mighty impressed with the Mission Majnu teaser. She took to her social media handle and shared the teaser. Calling it 'OUTSTANDING,' Kiara said that she is looking forward. Sidharth responded to her message with a red heart emoticon. Check out their stories here: Also Read - Govinda Naam Mera to Avatar 2 The Way of Water: New movies to watch this weekend [Watch Video]

What is Mission Majnu?

Mission Majnu is an action thriller by Shantanu Bagchi. It is touted to be an untold story of one of the heroes who fought for the freedom of India. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. She plays the lead interest of Sidharth and not much is seen about Rashmika yet. It was scheduled to release in May this year but was postponed. It was scheduled for June release however, thereafter the movie was postponed indefinitely. And now, finally, Mission Majnu is releasing on Netflix on 20th January 2023.