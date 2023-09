Akshay Kumar starrer 'Mission Raniganj : The Great Bharat Rescue' has been talk of the town since its announcement. The film which is produced by Pooja Entertainment brings the larger than life story of Jaswant Singh Gill and his bravery to the big screens is carrying immense buzz among the cine goers and the recently released trailer promises a thrilling experience for the fans and the audiences. But before knowing as 'Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue', the film was titled as 'Mission Raniganj: The Great Indian Rescue' . The change in the title was happened just a day prior to its teaser release and the decision was taken in context of respect towards the Government's decision of changing India from Bharat. Also Read - Not Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo or Prabhas’ Salaar, THIS film tops 10 most anticipated films and web series on IMDb

Watch the trailer of Mission Raniganj here



The film which presents the real life story of unsung hero Jaswant Singh Gill has superstar Akshay Kumar in the character of a Sardar for the fourth time. The character of a Sardaar has always been a Lucky factor for Akshay Kumar. Before 'Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue' the actor has played Sikh characters in 'Kesari' (2019) , 'Singhh is Blingg' (2014) and in comedy entertainer 'Singh Is Kinngg' (2008).

All of the above mentioned films where Akshay Kumar played the character of Sikh has been a successful venture at the box office as well as received audiences immense love. With his portrayal and appearance he owns the character of a Sardaar and the audience loves to watch him in such roles. With Akshay Kumar making comeback to the role of a Sikh, he has piqued the audiences' interest.

Parineeti Chopra plays the wife of Akshay Kumar in the movie. It is made by Tinu Suresh Desai who also directed Rustom.