Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra will be seen in Mission Raniganj. The trailer of the film released today. The motion poster of the film had released recently and it left everyone excited. Mission Raniganj is the story about the heroic Jaswant Singh Gill played a significant role in rescuing surviving miners trapped inside a flooded coal mine in Raniganj in November 1989 which was a successful rescue mission in Bharat against all odds. The trailer of the film is amazing. The film surely has all the elements in it and some soulful songs. Also Read - Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna's son Aarav turns 21; actress shares then and now pics with a heartfelt birthday wish

The film also stars Kumud Mishra, Pavan Malhotra, Ravi Kishan, Varun Badola, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Rajesh Sharma, Virendra Saxena, Shishir Sharma, Ananth Mahadevan, Jameel Khan, Sudhir Pandey, Bachan Pachera, Mukesh Bhatt and Omkar Das Manikpuri. Akshay Kumar and the rest of cast have given some powerful performances that we can see in the trailer itself. Also Read - After OMG 2, Akshay Kumar to enjoy unparalleled success with his upcoming new movies; Check Astrologer's Prediction [Exclusive]

Fans praise the performances in Mission Raniganj

The film promises to be the most remarkable coal mine rescue operation ever depicted on the silver screen. The water sequence in the film starring Akshay Kumar gives goosebumps. Fans are totally impressed with the trailer of the film. They have already declared it a blockbuster. Also Read - Mission Raniganj Teaser Goes Viral, Offers A Cinematic Marvel

Trending Now

One of the users wrote, "fantastic Trailer.. Blockbuster written all over it."

fantastic Trailer..

Blockbuster written all over it — Vinay Prabhakar (@akkivinaya) September 25, 2023

Another user wrote, "Akshay Akshay is Back with Content A Powerful Goosbumps Trailer."

Akshay Akshay is Back with Content ??? A Powerful Goosbumps Trailer — Atul Singh Shanu ? (@Mafiya_Singh11) September 25, 2023

Some even commented on the VFX used in the film. The user wrote, "The VFX work in the Mission Raniganj Trailer is truly outstanding, enhancing the film's overall cinematic experience. Kudos to the team!"

The VFX work in the Mission Raniganj Trailer is truly outstanding, enhancing the film's overall cinematic experience. Kudos to the team! — Rajbir Kumar™ (@imRajbir_) September 25, 2023

The seamless integration of VFX elements in the Trailer adds depth and authenticity to the storyline. — Sandeep kishore ?? (@sandeepkishore_) September 25, 2023

This is an inspiring story. Not many know about this. It still gives me goosebumps whenever I read the incident! Fantastic trailer. Looking forward! — Siddharth Roy (@RoySiddharth19) September 25, 2023

Watch the trailer of Mission Raniganj here:



A look at Akshay Kumar's movies with social messages

Tinu Suresh Desai has directed the film and this marks his next thriller after Rustom, which won Akshay Kumar his first National award and the team massive critical and commercial acclaim. Speaking about the trailer, Tinu Desai said, "As a filmmaker, I feel happy and extremely proud to showcase the trailer of 'Mission Raniganj'. It talks about the relentless spirit and determination of the human spirit. I'm eagerly looking forward to sharing this thrilling and inspiring tale with audiences on the big screen."