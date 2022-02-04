Fans of Ritesh Deshmukh and Genelia D'souza can celebrate as they will be seen on Mister Mummy. The movie was announced today. In the film, we can see a pregnant Ritesh Deshmukh and Genelia D'souza. The last movie they did together as a couple was Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya. People have been wanting to see them together for a long time as they have very good onscreen chemistry. Ritesh Deshmukh and Genelia D'souza are a much adore couple of Bollywood. Their fun reels and videos on Instagram go viral and how. Ritesh Deshmukh and Genelia D'souza's funny expressions will make you laugh at the posters and how. Also Read - Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia D'Souza 10th wedding anniversary: THESE funny videos of the couple prove that laughter is the dose for love

Shaad Ali is also back to direction after a long time. His last film was Soorma that starred Taapsee Pannu and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead. He is best known for Bunty Aur Babli, Saathiya and Ok Jaanu. Shaad Ali has also assisted Mani Ratnam in a number of movies. Ritesh Deshmukh and Genelia D'souza celebrated their tenth marriage anniversary recently.

In a loving note from the sets of Vedd, Genelia D'souza wrote, "10years is definitely a milestone and knowing me, today would be just the 2 of us leaving town, celebrating, dancing, dining and endless hugs...But with tight schedules and work taking the better of us, I realise, what is the true meaning of celebrating - You directing for the first time and I get to be part of it,

me acting after 10 years and you are part of it and together we put our sweat and blood and life into something we chose together and if this isn't a celebration then what else is?"

Well, we just cannot wait for this movie to hit the theatres!