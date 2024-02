Mithun Chakraborty's health issues have been in the news since yesterday. People have been worried ever since the news of him being rushed to the hospital in Kolkata are out. He was rushed to the hospital in Kolkata yesterday after he complained of chest pain and uneasiness. Post that fans were worried and the Apollo hospital spokesperson said that that the veteran actor went through was under the supervision of a neuro medicine specialist. Later, the Apollo Hospital revealed that the veteran actor has been diagnosed with Ischemic Cerebrovascular Accident (Stroke) of the brain. Also Read - Mithun Chakraborty health: Veteran actor meets the West Bengal BJP chief at the hospital; doctors share update

His family members, Mimoh Chakraborty and Madalsa Sharma had shared that he had gone for a regular check-up and is doing fine. Mithun Chakraborty was shooting for a Bengali film titled Shastri in Kolkata. Now, his Shastri costar Debashree Roy has shared his health update. Also Read - Mithun Chakraborty diagnosed with Ischemic Cerebrovascular stroke; confirms hospital

Debashree Roy talks about Mithun Chakraborty's health

Speaking to Zoom TV, Debashree Roy said that Mithun Chakraborty is out of the ICU and recuperating in a room. She said that his sugar levels had gone down and he was feeling uneasy. She also added that they were supposed to shoot for the next schedule of Shastri from February 23 but now she is not sure if he can shoot by that time.

The director of Shastri, Pathikrit Basu said he met Mithun Chakraborty and he is better now. He added, "Mithunda also said that he would resume the shoot in a few days. He talked about the things he would be doing when he comes back on the set."

Mithun Chakraborty was honoured with the Padma Bhushan award in January 2024. He has been in the film industry since 1976 and is one of the finest actors of the industry.