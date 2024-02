A shocking news about Mithun Chakraborty shocked everyone recently. It was being reported that the veteran actor was hospitalised in Kolkata after he complained of chest pain. This happened on Saturday morning. The sources close to the actor informed India Today that he was feeling uneasy and was immediately taken to the hospital. His treatment is going on there. However, there were no reports from his family. Also Read - Anupamaa: Madalsa Sharma aka Kavya reveals the most heartwarming conversation with her father-in-law Mithun Chakraborty [Exclusive]

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp.

Mimoh Chakraborty gives Mithun Chakraborty's health update

But now, his family has reacted to the news. They have called it a routine check-up. Speaking to Indian Express, Mimoh said that Mithun Chakraborty is fine and it was a routine checkup. The spokesperson of the hospital where Mithun Chakraborty was undergoing treatment told PTI that the actor underwent an MRI and other tests are currently being conducted. Also Read - After Gadar 2, Sunny Deol to smash box office records with these upcoming new movies

The spokesperson also said that Mithun Chakraborty has been admitted this morning and is undergoing medical evaluation. However, they can only share further details later. The actor was brought to the hospital around 10.30 am and the reports of the MRI are awaited. Also Read - Sanjay Dutt to Amit Sadh: Bollywood celebs who once wanted to die due to heart wrenching reasons

Trending Now

Mithun Chakraborty is under the supervision of a neuromedicine specialist

A doctor at the hospital told PTI that Mithun Chakraborty is under the supervision of a neuromedicine specialist. He was shooting in Kolkata for the movie, Shastri.

On the work front, Mithun Chakraborty was last seen as the judge in Dance Bangla Dance along with Mouni Roy, Subhashree Ganguly, Srabanti Chatterjee and Puja Banerjee.

Mithun Chakraborty's career

In January 2024, Mithun Chakraborty was honoured with the Padma Bhushan award. The veteran actor has been a part of around 350 films in Hindi, Bengali, Odia, Bhojpuri, Tamil and other languages. When he had received the award, he had said that he could not believe that he has been awarded.

Watch a video of Mithun Chakraborty's son Namashi

He had shared a video after his big win and said that he cannot express his feelings as after a lot of struggle and hard work he has finally received such an honour.