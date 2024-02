Mithun Chakraborty's health has been the talk of the town since yesterday. Many of the fans of the actor have been worried since yesterday about the veteran star's health. It was reported that Mithun Chakraborty was admitted to the Apollo Hospital in Kolkata yesterday after he complained of chest pain. However, the spokesperson of the hospital and the doctors revealed that he underwent an MRI and other tests. He was under the supervision of a neuro medicine specialist. It was then revealed by the Apollo Hospital that the veteran actor has been diagnosed with Ischemic Cerebrovascular Accident (Stroke) of the brain. Also Read - Mithun Chakraborty’s daughter in law Madalsa Sharma shares his health update; here’s what she has to say [Exclusive]

Mithun Chakraborty meets the West Bengal BJP chief

However, is conscious and recovering. Now, the veteran actor who is also the former member of the Rajya Sabha met the West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar on Sunday. The video of Mithun Chakraborty was shared on X by ANI where the actor is seen speaking to the BJP Chief and the doctors were giving him his health update. Also Read - Mithun Chakraborty health: Son Mimoh shares update after the veteran actor gets hospitalised in Kolkata for chest pain

In the viral video, the doctors of the hospital are seen telling the veteran actor that he is doing well now and the saline is being given to him. The doctor said, "Ab theek hai, saline chal raha hai, paani aap adequate peerahe hai. Bas peete rahiye."

#WATCH | West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar met veteran actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty at a private hospital in Kolkata pic.twitter.com/4FRNoTuwKb — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2024

India's former cricket captain, Sourav Ganguly was also seen arriving at hospital to meet Mithun. Yesterday, Mithun Chakraborty's son, Mimoh had said that his father is fine. BollywoodLife also spoke to Mithun Chakraborty's daughter-in-law, Madalsa Sharma about his health and she also said that he had been there for a quick routine check and is absolutely fine.

Madalsa is seen as Kavya in Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa.