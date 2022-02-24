Veteran actor is someone who has enjoyed immense stardom in the 80s. He has headlined more than 100 films in the decade. He was at the peak of his career as he danced his way to the audiences hearts with his varied avatars. Fans gave him the moniker of 'Dancing Star' and ' '. But the actor has revealed that he found himself grappling with the reality that fame not only brought legions of fans but also crushing loneliness. Also Read - Hunarbaaz: OMG! Is Parineeti Chopra getting married? Karan Johar calls her ‘hone waali dulhan’ – watch

"I had never imagined that I would become a superstar. But, when I did become the number one star of the country, I found that it was... Oh my God, an extremely lonely place. It is really, very, very lonely. You are all alone there. It was lonely because everybody thought I was beyond their reach, I was unattainable. They would say 'Stay away from dada, he has become too big'. My friends would also be scared of me. It was a very weird atmosphere. I would wake up, go to shoot, come back and be lonely, while being the biggest star, the hottest selling star of the country. Main ek bohot akela aadmi ho gaya tha (I had become a very lonely man). But this is part of life too," Mithun Chakraborty told PTI.

In the 90s, when Bollywood turned to urban, larger than life romances, slowly letting go off the 80s masala films-led popular by him and with ample support by late music composer Bappi Lahiri's chartbuster tunes-Chakraborty still had nearly 100 releases. According to the actor, the key to sustaining stardom is to not only be a good actor but also a wonderful human being. If an actor is not a good person, Chakraborty said the fame will "vanish in a heartbeat".

"There is no survival without talent. Only your talent can take you ahead, if you have it, you will make it. No one in the world can stop you. A good actor, who is a bad human being, will have a short life. A bad actor, who is a bad human being, will have no life. A good actor, who is a good human being, will have a long life. The only magic to hold on to stardom for so long is that a good actor, who is also a good man, will live for long. Your superstardom will vanish in a heartbeat if you are not a good person. Karma will just wait for the right time, no one can escape that," he added.

Mithun recently made his OTT debut with a psychological thriller series Bestseller. It also stars , , Gauahar Khan, and Sonalee Kulkarni.