Mithun Chakraborty was rushed to the hospital in Kolkata after his health deteriorated and he complained of chest pain and uneasiness. Ever since the news came out of Mithun being hospitalised it has left the veteran actor's fans extremely concerned. There have been several speculations going around the actor's health and that is creating a panic situation among his fans. BollywoodLife got exclusively in touch with Mithun Chakraborty's daughter-in-law Madalsa Sharma aka Kavya from Anupamaa to know about the health of the star.

Madalsa assured that Mithun Chakraborty is absolutely fine and is doing well, and even thanked the fans for all the concerns, " Dad is absolutely fine. He just went for a routine check up. There is nothing to stress!". Even his son Mimoh Chakraborty had informed the media that his dad is absolutely fine.

Amid son Mimoh Chakraborty and daughter-in-law assuring Mithun Da is absolutely fine, the Apollo Hospital used a statement about the actor's health. They have informed the media that the veteran actor has been diagnosed with an Ischemic Cerebrovascular Accident (Stroke) of the brain. Having said that in the standby, they also assured that he is absolutely fine and is fully conscious and well-oriented. Mithun Chakraborty is one of the most popular and loved veteran actor and his journey has been remarkable throughout.