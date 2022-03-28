Mithun Chakraborty's son Mimoh Chakraborty opens up on nasty trolling; says, 'Logon ko lagta hai mai Mithun ka beta...'

Nepotism debates have always have been one of the most talked-about topics in tinsel town. There are lots of actors who have spoken about nepotism in Bollywood. Many outsider actors have openly alleged that due to star kids they have lost their work, while many feel that if you have a talent you will sustain. It's not that every star kid has been successful. And one of the examples is 's son Mimoh. He is a star kid but hasn't got the success like his father despite having all the contacts and backing. As quoted by Indian Express in an interaction with the media, Mimoh opened up about the hard and nasty comments that he faces due to being Mithun's son and not being successful as his father. He said, " You can see that dad is constantly working. On one hand, he has Hunarbaaz (a reality TV show) and he also has Amazon Prime Video’s web series Bestseller. Then, he has The Kashmir Files. Chaar baar janam le ke bhi mai unka caliber match nahi kar sakta. Logon ko lagta hai main Mithun ke beta hone key laayak nahi hoon (I cannot match his caliber even if I took birth four times. People believe that I am not worthy of being Mithun’s son). If I am bad, it is fine. But, at least see what Mimoh can do. Judge me on the basis of my work", the former actor concluded. Also Read - Oscars 2022 Will Smith-Chris Rock row: Throwback video of Neil Nitin Mukesh asking Shah Rukh Khan and Saif Ali Khan to ‘shut up’ resurfaces

In one of his interactions, Mimoh ha said that nothing is privileged to be Mithun's son as his father never told anyone to give him a film and rather asked him to make it on his own. Mimoh made an attempt with Jimmy and that failed to impress at the box office and reportedly his rest ow of the films went unreleased, The superstar's son was last seen in Haunted- 3d and Loot in 201, which too failed to leave an impression on the audiences.