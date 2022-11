Viral PETA model has revealed that she has been diagnosed with cancer. Though she has not specified the exact diagnosis, the good part is that it is an early detection. Rozlyn Khan said that she would be available to work in the second week of every month, and asked the industry if they were brave enough to work with a bald model. It seems her chemotherapy will continue for the next seven months. Rozlyn Khan said that God gave tough battles to his strongest soldiers. She said she hoped to comeback stronger after the setback. Rozlyn Khan said there were no symptoms except pain in the neck and back, which she thought happened due to exercise and gymnastics stress.

Seeing her post, Kamaal R Khan and others sent her wishes for a speedy recovery. In the past, Rozlyn Khan was known for her bold photoshoots. In the recent past, she was seen in a music video with Rajniesh Duggall. The song was by . The lady told a publication that she had been offers for item songs or projects that had a lot of skin show. But she decided to take a break from it during COVID-19.

Rozlyn Khan said that she wants to do professional projects that seek more of her than bold content or skin show. She said that she had a music video and short film in hand. She said as a newbie she did not understand stereotyping but as she grew older, she wanted to work in different genres. In the past, we have seen how celebs like and fought cancer. said in a recent interview that fighting was the only way out. Given how things are getting inclusive, we hope that Rozlyn Khan also gets enough work as she fights this huge battle.