Mohanlal’s mother passes away at 90 due to…

Mohanlal’s mother, Santhakumari, passed away at the age of 90 on December 30 in Kochi, Kerala. She took her last breath at the actor’s residence at Elamakkara. She had been suffering for quite some time due to neurological disorders. Her death was confirmed by doctors at Amrita Hospital, where she had been going under treatment. Mohanlal has always credited his success to his mother. He was vocal about his love for his mother in his speeches and posts. Santhakumari was the wife of the late bureaucrat Viswanathan Nair. Their elder son, Pyarelal, died in 2000.

Mohanlal had a close bond with his mother even though he had a busy schedule. He always made time to take care of her. Notably, Santhakumari was a huge influence on Mohanlal’s career. Recently, he said that it was a great fortune to be able to share his Dadasaheb Phalke Award with his mother. He added that the first person he visited after learning about the honour was her.

Mohanlal often said that it’s very distressing for his mother to watch scenes in which he has been beaten up by villains, even though it's onscreen. During the early days of his career, his mother was upset seeing him play negative characters.

Meanwhile, Mammootty, along with his wife, Sulfath, reached Santhakumari’s Elamakkara residence soon after hearing the news of his good friend’s mother’s demise. Mohanlal’s mother’s mortal remains will be taken to Thiruvananthapuram later. Her funeral will take place on December 31.

This year, Mohanlal was seen in Thudarum, Hridayapoorvam, L2: Empuraan and Vrusshabha. After giving a back-to-back hit, the actor was last seen in Vrusshabha. The movie also features Shanaya Kapoor, Roshan Meka, Simran, Ragini Dwivedi, Zahrah S Khan, Samarjit Lankesh and Meka Srikanth in key roles. Nanda Kishore’s directorial is slated to be released in theatres on December 25. In just 3 days of release, Vrusshabha had an earning of Rs 1.15 crore in India and Rs 1.6 crore worldwide.

Mohanlal will be next seen in Drishyam 3. The film also stars Mohanlal as Georgekutty, Meena as Rani, Ansiba Hassan as Anju, and Esther Anil as Anumol, alongside Asha Sharath as IG Geetha and Siddique as Prabhakar. The movie has been directed by Jeethu Joseph. The film is expected to be released in theatres in 2026.

