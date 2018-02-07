Mohit Raina reiterates that Mouni Roy is 'a good friend, nothing more, nothing less'

Mouni Roy and Mohit Raina's alleged relationship has been making headlines since the show, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev started. They met on the sets and soon became good friends. After this, rumours suggesting that they were dating, started doing the rounds. However, they always kept mum about this. A few days ago, we gave you the news that Mohit had friendzoned Mouni. This news left us all wondering as to what was happening between them. Recently, when Mohit was again quizzed about his relationship with Mouni, he stuck to his previous statement. Also Read - Mohit Raina's transformation from Uri: The Surgical Strike to Kaafir is commendable - view pics

In an interview with a leading daily, Mohit said, "Mouni has been a very dear friend since a long time. I have very few friends in the industry. All my friends are from my school and college days; there are some here in Mumbai, who are not from the industry. I am aware of recent rumours of our break-up, but I have not paid attention to that because there is nothing to explain. She is really a good friend and an integral part of my life. Nothing more, nothing less." He further added, "I’m not deliberately hiding anything, that’s how I am. There are always these invites for a mother’s day special or a family special episode. But I like to keep things private." While Mouni is posting 'love-less-ness' pictures and Mohit is friendzoning her, we wonder if all is okay between the two. What do you think about this, share with us in the comments below. Also Read - Happy Birthday Mohit Raina: Here's why the actor, who makes his debut with Uri, seems Bollywood ready

On the work front, Mohit is coming back to the small screen with the show, 21 Sarfarosh: Saragarhi 1897 from February 12, 2018. His look from the show has kept us awed. On the other hand, Mouni is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Gold, opposite Akshay Kumar. She will also star as the deadly villain in Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan's Brahmastra after that. Also Read - Did Mouni Roy just start liking Mohit Raina's bearded look?

