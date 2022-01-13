's secret wedding broke many hearts. His female fans were in shock seeing his married post on Instagram on January 1, 2022. His marriage pictures went viral and one couldn't get enough of how good he was looking on his wedding day. Many wondered who the lucky girl is. Finally, the man reveals all about his secret wedding and his darling wife Aditi. In an interaction with Hindustan Times, he said that his wife is not from showbiz and his from a tech background, " We met a few years back. After a few years of our friendship, which developed with due course of time, we mutually decided to take it ahead. It was during the pandemic (second wave), I met her family to ask for her hand. Then, families met and decided to take it ahead." Mohit even added that he is lucky to have the right partner, " It’s a great feeling to be loved, to be in love, to be wanted, and to spend the good and bad moments with someone who cares about you. I was lucky enough, Also Read - Gold ring from Mouni Roy, trip to London from Sunny Kaushal and more: MOST expensive wedding gifts Mohit Raina and wife Aditi Sharma received from friends

Talking about keeping his wedding low key, the Mahadev fame said, " I have always been a private person. For an actor, there has to be something that is just yours, close to your heart and this was very close to me personally. So I wanted to do it in a low-key manner." Also Read - Aly Goni-Jasmin Bhasin, Varun Sood-Divya Agrawal and more: TV lovebirds we wish to see get married in 2022

Sharing his wedding picture, the actor wrote, " It featured images of the couple on their wedding day, and was captioned, “ recognises no barriers, it jumps hurdles, leaps fences, penetrates walls to arrive at its destination, full of hope. With that hope and the blessings of our parents we are no longer two but one. Need all your love and blessing in this new journey. Aditi & Mohit.” Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Mohit Raina's secret marriage; Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly's Vaishno Devi trip, Parth Samthaan-Niti Taylor's reunion and more

Mohit rose to fame by playing Mahadev on TV, alter he won hearts with his performance in URI. The actor will be next seen in Bhaukaal season 2