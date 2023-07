Mohit Raina, who gained fame with his role as Mahadev in Devo Ke Dev Mahadev, has shared his two cents on the failure of Prabhas starrer Adipurush, saying that the makers are responsible for the failure and that they could be a little more responsible while making the film. Adipurush was released last month, and it turned out to be the biggest disappointment. The film was supposed to be the massive movie of Prabhas, but sadly, it was a big failure. The audiences slammed the makers for making a mockery over the mythology of the Ramayana and mentioned that both Prabhas and Kriti Sanon weren't suitable as Raghav and Sita. Also Read - Before Asin Thottumkal and Rahul Sharma, divorce rumours of Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh and more celebrity couples left gossip mills bustling

Speaking exclusively with DNA, Mohit Raina was asked about the debacle of Adipurush and what according it him could have been done to safe the film from being a failure. The actor said, " When you go creative with a certain subject, you are making it for the audience. So, the makers are liable and responsible to our audience'." Giving food as an example to explain his point of view Mohit said, " When we go out to eat, we either order our food or we ask the chef to recommend his best dish. When we don't like a particular thing in the dish, we asked Chef to rectify it, and he does it. Because at the end of the day, we are delivering to their customers- to the audience.". Also Read - Father's Day 2023: Mohit Raina shares a glimpse of three-month-old baby daughter; fans christen her with THIS name

Adipurush that was made in 500 crore of budget reportedly not even managed to earn 100 crore at the Hindi box office , Mohit said that the makers are responsible of making a bad film, " So definitely the makers have to be responsible, and they need to understand that we are here to serve the audience. Agar audience hi dekhne ke liye nahi hogi, toh hum banayege kis ke liye (To whom are we catering if we don't have an audience for our content". Also Read - Mohit Raina, Ekta Kapoor, Apurva Agnihotri and more TV celebs who took fans by surprise with their unforeseen parenthood news

Trending Now

Mohit has been in the industry for quite a time now and he manages to always win his audiences with the choice of his work, he was last seen in Ishq E Naadan.