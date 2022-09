Mom-to-be actress Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor recently shared screen space in Ayan Mukerji's fantasy drama Brahmastra. They will soon embrace parenthood and are excited for the new phase of their lives. Their recently released film Brahmastra has earned over Rs 300 crores at the box office globally. Amidst ongoing promotions, Darlings actress Alia maintains her proper diet even during pregnancy. But, Alia has opted for a cheat meal and she craved a pizza. Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundrra sent yummy pizza to Alia's home at mid night and fulfilled her midnight craving. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Shah Rukh Khan's shirtless Pathaan looks creates frenzy, Brahmastra makers' pricing masterstroke and more

Alia took to her Instagram stories and wrote, “Thank you my dearest @theshilpashetty for this yummy yummy pizza…best I have eaten!!!!!” Shilpa reacted to Alia's story and So glad you liked it. More coming soon. Enjoy @aliabhatt” with a heart emoji. Also Read - Brahmastra: Makers of Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer pull a masterstroke; movie to be screened at THIS price in its third week [Read Deets]

Have a look at Alia Bhatt's Instagram story

Also Read - Brahmastra and Chup box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan films show dip after minting a great amount on National Cinema Day

Advertisement

Earlier, had revealed that she gets midnight cravings for pizza. She took to her Instagram at midnight to ask her fans about pizza places in Mumbai and “Guys, what’s the best pizza place in Mumbai? Cravings”.

Alia is one big-time pizza lover and is just like all of us. In ongoing promotions of , Alia left everyone impressed with her pregnancy glow and how.

and Alia walked down the aisle in April 2022 and their fairytale wedding pictures left netizens excited. The couple broke the news of their pregnancy after few months after their wedding.

On the work front, Alia has 's Jee Le Zaraa with and .