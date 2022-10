Brahmastra actress Alia Bhatt returned to Mumbai from Singapore after receiving the Time100 award. Alia's speech at the award went viral on social media and fans went gaga over it. Alia was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport on Monday night and looked beautiful in a loose dress and a mule. She completed her look with a mask. Alia seemed to be in a hurry and waved at the paps before getting into the car. Alia's fans have liked her comfy fashion clothes during pregnancy. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Aryan Khan-Suhana Khan attend Maja Ma screening, Kareena Kapoor Khan gets mobbed at airport and more

Alia's spotting at the airport left fans praising her look. A fan wrote, “So cute. Very beautiful Alia dear,” while another commented saying, “Strong person...hats off.” Well, Alia recently announced the launch of her maternity line and shared a post regarding the same. Also Read - Alia Bhatt's maternity wear line, Katrina Kaif's beauty brand: B-town actresses who are also business women

Watch Alia Bhatt's video -

Alia has been constantly working during her pregnancy and has been giving major fashion goals with her stunning maternity wear. Also Read - Brahmastra actress Alia Bhatt REVEALS her baby 'relentlessly kicked' during her speech at an award show

Alia even announced about having a crush on her husband Ranbir Kapoor. In a new promotional video, Alia revealed that she is the biggest fan of Ranbir. In the ad, Alia said that she is a fan of great performers and took Ranbir and Hollywood legend Meryl Streep's name.

On the work front, Alia and Ranbir basked in the success of their film Brahmastra. She will soon be making her Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot in Heart Of Stone. Alia also has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh.