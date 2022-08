Bollywood's power couple and are expecting their first child soon. The actress seems to be enjoying her maternity phase and the two are excited for their baby to arrive. Recently, Karan penned a long note on infinite, unspoken, unexpressed, unnoticed hardships that a pregnant lady goes through during pregnancy. Karan shared a new picture from the couple's maternity photoshoot and captioned the post as, 'It’s a combination of numerous feelings. All new but somehow familiar…not familiar like I’ve done this before but more like I’ve felt this in my most precious, most beautiful dream, like almost embedded into my DNA. A feeling so intense that I haven’t brought to the external surface of my being because I was afraid that I would explode into fireworks made of joy. When we got to know that we were pregnant and were going to be blessed with a little one..a tiny little version of us a small little monkey baby, what I was afraid of happened.' Also Read - Karan Singh Grover shares heartfelt note on Bipasha Basu's pregnancy journey and embracing fatherhood

In the picture, mom-to-be Bipasha was all smiles as she looked away from the camera, while her husband Karan was seen holding her from behind. The two looked madly in love with one another. Parents-to-be were seen twinning in black outfits. Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover have been trending on the entertainment news since the time they have announced their pregnancy.

Have a look at the picture -

Bipasha announced her pregnancy on Instagram, as she shared a picture and wrote a long note. Both, Bipasha and Karan met on the set of 's film and their on-screen chemistry set the screens on fire. Bipasha and Karan dated for a while before they planned to get married. The two walked down the aisle after one year of dating in April 2016. Bipasha and Karan have been giving major love goals with their romantic pictures, dinner dates, and much more. The two were last seen in 's Dangerous.