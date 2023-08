Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar is eagerly awaiting the arrival of her first child with her husband Fahad Ahmad. The couple recently got the crib ready for the baby, and Swara shared a photo of herself on Instagram flaunting her baby bump while standing next to the crib. In the photo, Swara is wearing a blue printed dress and holding her baby bump. She is smiling and looking lovingly at the crib. The crib is made of wood and has a white canopy. It is decorated with soft toys and a mobile.

Swara Bhaskar's no-makeup look is absolutely worth seeing. The pregnancy glow is clearly visible on her face. While sharing these photos Swara stated that she is prepared to welcome the arrival of her future baby. Before the baby arrives, their pet cat seized over the crib. Swara said in the post's caption. In preparation for the upcoming arrival, an infant bed has been installed in our room. Swipe to find out who's grabbing it. The first one to refuse to leave the crib. Swara captioned the photo, "Getting the nursery ready for our little one." She also added the hashtag baby on board. Reacting to the pictures, Fans and followers of Swara were delighted to see the photo. They congratulated her on the upcoming arrival of her baby and wished her all the best.

who is Swara Bhaskar's husband?

This is not the first time that Swara has shared a photo of her baby bump on social media. She has been quite open about her pregnancy and has regularly updated her fans on her progress. She often shares the update with her fans about her pregnancy journey by flaunting her Baby bump. Let us tell you, Swara and Fahad Ahmad who is a political leader got married in a private ceremony in June 2023. They announced Swara's pregnancy in August 2023. The couple is expecting their baby in early 2024.