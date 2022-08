has been facing boycott calls for Laal Singh Chaddha ever since he started promoting his recently released film. Due to this, the movie has witnessed a major dip in its occupancy in theatres. Breaking her silence on the controversy, Aamir's costar Mona Singh asked people what Mr Perfectionist has done to deserve so much hate after entertaining the audience for the past three decades. Also Read - Independence Day 2022: Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and more Bollywood actors who were true 'Change-Makers' by redefining patriotism in THESE movies

"I was very sad. I mean, what has Aamir Khan done to deserve this? He is a guy who has always entertained us for the last 30 years. But I was very confident that the boycotters would come around once they started seeing that the film is resonating with every Indian,” Mona told India Today. Also Read - Independence Day 2022: Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar and more Bollywood actors who highlighted 'Best of Bharat' by playing lesser-known real-life heroes

Before the release, Aamir had addressed the criticism and told the media, "If I have hurt anyone by any means, I regret it. I don't want to hurt anyone. If someone doesn't want to watch the film, I'd respect their sentiment. I'd, however, love for people to go watch the movie because it's our labour of love. A lot of people have worked hard on this film, and I hope people like it.” Also Read - Laal Singh Chaddha to Ghajini; Aamir Khan's movies that were remakes of Hollywood films

Advertisement

On the other hand, , who also faced heavy backlash over her statement on people boycotting Laal Singh Chaddha, requested fans to watch her film since she wants them to see her and Aamir together after a long time on the screen.

The box office collection of Laal Singh Chaddha has been severely affected by boycott calls over the festive weekend. The movie has so far collected Rs 27.71 crore in three days since its release. It remains to be seen if Aamir starrer shows some signs of growth in the coming days.