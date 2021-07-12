Akshay Kumar’s Filhaal 2 Mohabbat memes are so hilarious that even the actor can’t resist sharing them

The one amazing thing about the internet being popular is that we get to see memes on a regular basis. They make life so much bearable and make us laugh like crazy. Akshay Kumar and Nupur Sanon’s latest song Filhaal 2 Mohabbat, which was released recently, provided fodder for meme makers. Also Read - From Ajay Devgn to Salman Khan: 6 actors who sported salt-n-pepper look on screen
The song is about unrequited love and the suffering that comes along with it. According to the makers, it is a “romantic ballad that reinstates the fact that true love never dies and if it does, it was never meant to be.” If you have seen the song, it is quite heartbreaking. But meme makers were able to find a moment from the song where Akshay is crying while dancing. They gave it a hilarious spin. Have a look at the memes below: Also Read - Is Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif's Sooryavanshi up for release? Rohit Shetty finally breaks silence
The memes were so good that even Akshay Kumar acknowledged them and shared some of them. “Thank you SO much for all the love to #Filhaal2Mohabbat. I know the pain in it made some of you sad. So here’s reposting some fun memes by Filhaal fans to make you smile. Amazing creativity, amazing spirit,” he wrote on Twitter. Also Read - From Pyaar Hua Ikrar Hua to Kate Nahin Kat Te: Bollywood's iconic rain songs that will motivate you to make the most of the weather
As they say, laughter is indeed the best medicine.
