Akshay Kumar’s Filhaal 2 Mohabbat memes are so hilarious that even the actor can’t resist sharing them

The one amazing thing about the internet being popular is that we get to see memes on a regular basis. They make life so much bearable and make us laugh like crazy. and Nupur Sanon's latest song Filhaal 2 Mohabbat, which was released recently, provided fodder for meme makers.

The song is about unrequited love and the suffering that comes along with it. According to the makers, it is a "romantic ballad that reinstates the fact that true love never dies and if it does, it was never meant to be." If you have seen the song, it is quite heartbreaking. But meme makers were able to find a moment from the song where Akshay is crying while dancing. They gave it a hilarious spin. Have a look at the memes below:

When you are dancing in a wedding and suddenly you are released, you are still single even after being plus 30 : pic.twitter.com/CE9jSpOPDE — Sagun?? (@Heavy_Memer00) July 8, 2021

When you're celebrating a wicket and realise your team hasn't won a single IPL season in 14 years. pic.twitter.com/V4icWwLFEC — Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) July 7, 2021

Me dancing at a friend’s wedding where there is no alcohol and non-veg food. pic.twitter.com/m2m0MFRIyA — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) July 7, 2021

When you are vibing off on Tare gin gin, but suddenly you focus on the lyrics pic.twitter.com/20Vu289zFr — Tanmay (@sentiyapaa) July 7, 2021

Thala fans celebrating Thala's sixer when team needs 18 off 3 balls, whereas he came to crease when his team needed 58 off 58 balls pic.twitter.com/JIubFS9dT9 — ojas (@Ojasism) July 7, 2021

Promotion ki khushi me rakhi huyi party me relatives pic.twitter.com/KNrJhCUBHc — Memeswali CA (@Memeswali_CA) July 7, 2021

The memes were so good that even Akshay Kumar acknowledged them and shared some of them. "Thank you SO much for all the love to #Filhaal2Mohabbat. I know the pain in it made some of you sad. So here's reposting some fun memes by Filhaal fans to make you smile. Amazing creativity, amazing spirit," he wrote on Twitter.

Thank you SO much for all the love to #Filhaal2Mohabbat. I know the pain in it made some of you sad. So here’s reposting some fun memes by Filhaal fans to make you smile. Amazing creativity, amazing spirit. ? pic.twitter.com/xufUPqglRS — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 7, 2021

As they say, laughter is indeed the best medicine.