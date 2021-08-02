Monday Memes: MS Dhoni's faux-hawk hairstyle becomes a rage unleashing hilarious reactions on social media

Be it on-field or off-field, MS Dhoni surely knows how to shine like a diamond. His hairstyles have made more waves than any other Indian sportsperson's. And yet again, the former India and current Chennai Super Kings captain became quite a rage on social media when he unleashed his new faux-hawk haircut. Also Read - From Kabali to Legend: 4 south films where Radhika Apte impressed us with her acting prowess

Hair stylist Aalim Hakim recently posted a picture of Dhoni with his latest hairstyle on Instagram. He was also seen sporting a pointed beard. "Legend Dhoni sports a dashing look. Thoroughly enjoyed doing this haircut & beard for our legend @mahi7781," Hakim tweeted.

Fans were surprised to see Dhoni in his new avatar and they began sharing hilarious memes on social media.

Take a look.

MS Dhoni changes his hairstyle faster than he takes DRS pic.twitter.com/MCJCI0hatZ — Srishti Pandey (@srishtayyyy) July 30, 2021

Ranveer singh after looking #Dhoni 's new hairstyle pic.twitter.com/eN9yO2rsGl — D H E E R ? (@WEIRDO_DHEER) July 30, 2021

Hairstyle school vs college Going to Going to

School. College pic.twitter.com/M3217JUajY — Manas Maharana?? (@itz__manas) July 30, 2021

This is not the first time Dhoni's hairstyle has caught the social media on fire with many fans posting emoticons of fire. When he started off, it were his helicopter shots and golden streaks that became synonymous with his name. It was a time when social media wasn't as big as it is now.

That followed various other styles like straight pressed long hair, dishevelled, crew cut followed by a bald look with which he emerged immediately after winning the 2011 World Cup. Dhoni then sported the buzz cut, which is slightly different from crew cut. Then he moved to mohawk and now the faux-hawk which is like a mohawk with a centre ridge of upright hair but with sides either gathered or slicked upwards and not shaved like in mohawk.