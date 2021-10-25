Yesterday, we saw the festival of Karwa Chauth getting celebrated across the country. For the unversed, in this festival wife observes fast for their husband's good health and long life on this day. In fact, in recent times, we have also seen men doing it for their wives. While we saw Bollywood and TV celebs along common people sharing posts of celebrating this festival, netizens gave a hilarious twist with some of the rib-ticking memes, which make you laugh out loud. Here are some of them... Also Read - Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's first Karwa Chauth is all about love – view pics
Well, we would like to know your favourite meme from the above collection. So, tweet to us @bollywood_life. Also Read - Karwa Chauth 2021: Mira Rajput, Padmini Kolhapure and others celebrate the festival at Anil Kapoor's residence
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.