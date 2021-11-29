and 's wedding is being widely discussed. There are reports suggesting that Katrina Kaif has extended invitation to her co-star . Well, we all know the history. Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan were once the hottest couple in Bollywood. Their fans expected them to settle in matrimony but that did not happen. They, however, remain to be good friends though. With Katrina now inviting Salman to her wedding, netizens are having a field day imagining Bhaijaan's reaction to it. Check out a few tweets below: Also Read - Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal wedding: These TOP Bollywood celebs are the CONFIRMED guests at the December do

After Trending This News #KatrinaKaif Dateing To #VickyKaushal Men While Selmon Bhoi

Be like? pic.twitter.com/yqAZ3mQwud — Vaibhav Chaure (@vaibhavchaure22) November 19, 2021

#VickyKaushal will be the next Blackbuck of Chelmon Boi ? pic.twitter.com/XKyR186q3P — ??APARAJITA?? ?? (@IAmApa07) November 26, 2021

After Trending This News #KatrinaKaif Dateing To #VickyKaushal Men While Selmon Bhoi

Be like? pic.twitter.com/yqAZ3mQwud — Vaibhav Chaure (@vaibhavchaure22) November 19, 2021

It is being reported that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are going to get married between December to December 9. It was also reported that Salman's family will be present at the do. Also Read - Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Vamika to attend the shaadi in Rajasthan [EXCLUSIVE]