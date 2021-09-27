After spending 60 days in jail, businessman Raj Kundra and husband of was granted bail on Monday by the Mumbai Sessions Court at a surety of Rs 50,000. In the pictures that had surfaced on social media, Raj Kundra was seen being escorted by the police to his car. It was pretty evident that the businessman had lost a considerable amount of weight. He appeared to be distraught as he finally got to go home. Also Read - Sherlyn Chopra TARGETS Shilpa Shetty days after Raj Kundra returns home from spending 2 months in jail – read tweet

Shilpa Shetty too had taken to her Instagram account to talk about beautiful things. She had shared a post that read, "Rainbows exist to prove that beautiful things can happen after a bad storm." Her son Viaan Raj Kundra also shared a cute picture from this year's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, a day after his father Raj Kundra was granted bail.

However, soon after the news broke, netizens flooded the internet with memes on Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty taking a dig at the allegations levelled against the businessman.

Raj was arrested on July 19 for alleged involvement in the production and streaming of porn films. He was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Information Technology Act, and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.