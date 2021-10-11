Netflix's recent South Korean survival thriller, Squid Game has left people all over the world hooked. While the show has garnered praises for its complex characters and intriguing plot, netizens have found resemblances of the scenes in popular Bollywood movies and showed their creativity, which will definitely make you ROFL. Here are some of the tweets...

If Squid Game happened in India pic.twitter.com/Arc9SZ2i2i — Srishti Pandey (@srishtayyyy) October 7, 2021

I think I downloaded the wrong episode of #SquidGame pic.twitter.com/uRQWG9D5NH — त्रि-Vines (@trilochann45) October 7, 2021

If squid game was made in India pic.twitter.com/YFwHtLFfsb — sankastics (@runwal_sanket) October 7, 2021

No one can destroy Akki Bhai? pic.twitter.com/TULpC6zPZg — shruti (@JustShruting) October 7, 2021

Me in the break room during my lunch at work pic.twitter.com/pKTjFXLTMr — Disgruntled Yamper (@AngryCanine) October 2, 2021

PT teachers while checking school uniform, nails, and shoes during assembly: pic.twitter.com/ZhEAImh224 — G u r प्री त ? (@DareToSarcasm) October 7, 2021

Squid game doll dancing to EXO’s Paradise ? pic.twitter.com/8oGkIg8Wu5 — RYE insomniac era ?? (@nonStopKSoo_) September 28, 2021

All those dalgona memes from Squid Game and i think this one's the best LMAO ? pic.twitter.com/oiUdz18tve — Joshi⁷?? (semi-IA) (@jshgmbl) September 22, 2021

if i was in squid game and the cookie was the umbrella “just shoot me already” pic.twitter.com/s5EjcGTdr9 — Commando (@SimplyCommando) October 6, 2021

I've been trying figure out at what level of Squid Game I'd have made it up to ??? at most, the game in the Man With the Umbrella episode sheesh pic.twitter.com/i15FyCXJdV — -Empress of Africa- (@Kimofdiamonds) October 6, 2021

my impression of what the people who had to cut out an umbrella in squid game were thinking: "oh so they wanted me to die, like me specifically, they hand-picked my death. okay" — ? SQUIRREL ? || jackboxtwt moment (@ShslSquirrel) October 4, 2021

When I participate in squid game and I have to cut out the umbrella pic.twitter.com/xoCfzgVfOL — ?????????? ⛓ (@simpchoppa) October 4, 2021

This is still one of the funniest scenes in squid game ? chose umbrella because his mom would always give him broken ones that he refuses to take to school bc he wants a cool one. GUESS WHAT ?????? pic.twitter.com/9gJPomCNeM — 토⚘ (@326mingming) October 4, 2021

@BingingWBabish racing to get a Squid Game Dalgona candy video out while the memes are still hot pic.twitter.com/wJdC9cyzgU — derik #StandWithIATSE (@derik__david) October 5, 2021

Me to the red men in Squid Game after I crack the umbrella pic.twitter.com/bLHlBviFXf — Chat? (@LittleOne_1130) October 2, 2021

The nine-part Netflix series features Park Hae Soo, Wi Hajoon, Lee Jungjae, Jung Ho-yeon, O Yeong-su, Heo Sung-tae, Anupam Tripathi and Kim Joo-ryoung in key roles. So, have you watched this show? Tweet to us @bollywood_life.