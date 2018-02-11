Monday Motivation has arrived a day early as Mandira Bedi does push ups in a saree - watch video

Remember the actress who played Shanti on a Doordarshan Serial? Remember the actress who played a shy, coy girl who fell in love with Raj in DDLJ? How can we even forget that it was Mandira Bedi who bought two very popular roles to life! Her profile went beyond television and films when she began to host cricket matches. Apart from engaging commentary, saree teamed with noodle strap blouses also became a thing, thanks to her. Today, she is pioneering possibly another trend - Believe it or not, Mandira managed to perform push-ups on a stage in front of everybody while wearing a saree and heels!If you don't believe us, we got a video to prove it to you too! Don't know about you guys but we think Monday Motivation has arrived a day early for sure!

I mean, look at her go - as she effortlessly pulls off one push up after the other. She is not even trying! If this is not fitness goals then what is! The video unsurprisingly has clocked in a lakh view already. For all those lazing around this Sunday, this video is sure to make you sit right up! But this is one of the many instances where she has stunned us. One look at her Insta page and you will know fitness has been her way of life. Also, did we mention that she is 45 and has a son? Jaws dropped yet?

If ever you are on the verge of skipping that gym class, just skim through her Instagram account. The actress will get you motivated more than ever. Agree?