is undoubtedly one of the hottest and fittest divas in the industry. She often takes social media by storm with her breathtaking pictures that she keeps sharing with her fans. From her love for saris to donning tiny bikinins, Mouni looks every inch a stunner in her photographs. She has undergone quite a transformation over the years. However, she has always been under scrutiny for reportedly going under the knife to get the desired look. Recently, Kamaal R Khan, the self-proclaimed film critic, took to Twitter to take a dig at Mouni for changing her looks with the help of cosmetic surgeries. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor plays the perfect protective boyfriend as he and Alia Bhatt return from his birthday vacay in Jodhpur — view pics

KRK shared a picture of Mouni's transformation over the years and wrote, "Money can change the looks also. See here, Actress #MouniRoy keeps changing her looks.” His tweet has once again brought up the topic of actresses undergoing under the knife among the netizens who have now started slamming commenting on the actress' looks. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming BIG line-ups may give Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan a hard time at the box office

"I used to wonder that she looked different when she was working in 'Kyunki Saas Bhi'. Maybe she got under the knife to change her looks. Good for her," one Twitter user commented. Another user replied, "I feel she tries too hard to look good..even in her photos n photoshoots...she would have looked best if she stayed natural...its dangerous to do so much cosmetic surgeries..not that it helped she is a good actress would be doing same work anyways.." Also Read - Neetu Kapoor wishes her 'heartbeat' Ranbir Kapoor with an endearing pic featuring Alia Bhatt and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni

Money can change the looks also. See here, Actress #MouniRoy keeps changing her looks. pic.twitter.com/64R2fDBCCz — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) September 30, 2021

I used to wonder that she looked different when she was working in 'Kyunki Saas Bhi'. Maybe she got under the knife to change her looks. Good for her. — Lalit_Luis (@Lalit_Luis) September 30, 2021

I feel she tries too hard to look good..even in her photos n photoshoots...she would have looked best if she stayed natural...its dangerous to do so much cosmetic surgeries..not that it helped she is a good actress would be doing same work anyways.. — Geeta (@Geeta47511515) September 30, 2021

A few years ago, Mouni had faced the wrath of online users for allegedly going under the knife yet again when she was seen at special screening. Her unsual appearance had set the tongues wagging. In the past, there have been several reports about Mouni surgically enhancing her lips but the actress had categorically denied the reports. But her fans never believed her. People even compared her to and who are known to have undergone multiple plastic surgeries.

On the work front, Mouni will next be seen in 's action fantasy drama , co-starring , , , and Telugu superstar .