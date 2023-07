Monica Bedi marked her Hindi film debut with Surakshaa. However, her acting journey suffered a major hit due to her connection with Abu Salem. Her Bollywood career could not take off as expected and the rest is known to all. But in a recent conversation made a big reveal. She shared that she was supposed to be a part of Karan Arjun that starred Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. The film was a hit and Mamta Kulkarni played a pivotal role in it. But Monica Bedi revealed that she lost out on the film because of one mistake. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Avinash Sachdev fumes after Elvish Yadav calls him Bewakoof Ka Baccha [Watch Video]

In a conversation with Siddharth Kanan, Monica Bedi recalled that Rakesh Roshan had given his card to her at Subhash Ghai's Holi party. Little did she know that he was planning to cast her in Karan Arjun. She thought why would an actor call her to his office and then she tore the card. The actress was quoted saying, "At Subhash Ghai’s Holi party, Rakesh Roshan walked up to me. I knew he is an actor, I had watched his films. But I didn’t know he is also a director-producer. So, he came to me and did some small talk. He gave me his card and told me, ‘Come and see me tomorrow." She further added, "I was like why is he calling me over, he is an actor. I tore the card and threw it away. I was like there is something fishy." Also Read - When Salman Khan spoke about marriage, said he won't let wife work in the film [Watch video]

Monica Bedi further revealed that a few months later, her manager asked her why didn't she visit Rakesh Roshan as he was planning to cast her in Karan Arjun for Mamta Kulkarni's role opposite Salman Khan. Well, that one mistake cost her big. Karan Arjun was a box office success and has now received a cult status. She also revealed that she was supposed to feature in a film by Manoj Kumar but it never took off. Monica Bedi has featured in films like Jodi No.1, Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat, Jaanam Samjha Karo and more. She has also participated in TV shows like Bigg Boss 2, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and more. Also Read - Pathaan to Jawan: Decoding Shah Rukh Khan's promotional strategy for box office success [Exclusive]