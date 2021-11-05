Mumbai Police's special investigation team (SIT) is currently probing the allegations of extortion by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officers in the alleged cruise drug bust case in which 's son was arrested. The latest development has come out in the case as the SIT has reportedly found a CCTV evidence of SRK's manager Pooja Dadlani meeting KP Gosavi and Sam D'souza in Lower Parel, Mumbai. Apparently, in the footage, Pooja's SUV was spotted in the area, which was mentioned in the affidavit by witness Prabhakar Sail. It is said that the team will register a case against KP Gosavi and will call Pooja Dadlani to record her statement. Also Read - Aryan Khan visits NCB office; bodyguard Ravi Singh shines again amid media frenzy – watch video

In the affidavit written by Prabhakar Sail, he claimed that Pooja Dadlani met KP Gosavi and Sam D'Souza in Lower Parel on October 3. The SIP scanned 10-15 CCTV footages and found that one blue Mercedez (belongs to Pooja Dadlani) and two Innovas in the same area. It is said that Gosavi blackmailed SRK and asked him for Rs 25 crore to set his son free from the drug case. Out of Rs 25 crore, Rs 8 crore was to be paid to Zonal Head Sameer Wankhede as per Prabhakar's statement.

On Wednesday, Sam D'Souza approached the Bombay High Court seeking pre-arrest bail and said Kiran Gosavi had taken Rs 50 lakh from SRK's manager to release Aryan Khan but returned it after the star kid was arrested. "On October 2, around 8 pm, the applicant was at Taj Presidency, Fort with his business associates for dinner and during that time he received a call from Sunil Patil (middleman), who informed him that a very influential person was arrested for drugs in Cordelia cruise and requested the applicant to check and verify it," D'Souza's plea states.

The plea further reads, “Gosavi and Manish Bhanushali thanked the applicant for helping them connect to NCB officials and Gosavi informed the applicant that the influential person arrested was Aryan Shah Rukh Khan.”