Katrina Kaif is one of the most adored actresses of Bollywood. The actress got off to a slow start in the industry but has built her position with her hard work and perseverance. Katrina Kaif who has also become a successful entrepreneur with her cosmetics line, is raring to go. The actress has top projects lined up like Tiger 3 and Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi. Her BFF Ali Abbas Zafar is planning a female superhero film with her. Katrina Kaif has added one more laurel to her huge kitty of achievements. She is the highest rated Indian actress on the Google Most Searched Asians Worldwide for 2022.

India's cricket captain Virat Kohli is on the third place. He is the only Indian in the top three. Google is the Most Popular Search Engine in India. Virat Kohli has been in the news throughout. His poor form during IPL came under immense scrutiny. But he jumped back to form in the later half of 2022. After Katrina Kaif, it is Alia Bhatt who is on the list. Gangubai Kathiawadi was a huge hit this year. It came on Netflix. People across the world loved the movie. It was a rage in Southeast Asia.

The top two positions in the list are taken by Kim Taehyung aka V and Jungkook of BTS. Both the maknaes have been in the news and how. Kim Taehyung aka V goes viral every now and then on every social media platform. Jungkook performed at the opening stage of the FIFA World Cup 2022. Alia Bhatt is ahead of BTS Jimin who is on the sixth spot. BTS' young turks make it on the top ten.