The special day dedicated to moms is here. Bollywood celebrities are making some special posts on social media to celebrate Mother's Day. is one of them. Taking to her Instagram account, Alia Bhatt shared an unseen picture from her wedding party and dedicated it to her mother and mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress tied the knot with the love of her life on April 14, 2022 and she made sure to incorporate her mother-in-law in her Mother's Day post. Also Read - Mother's Day 2022: Geeta Basra opens up on trolling of celebrity new moms, 'Aap itne velhe ho' [Exclusive]

She captioned the post as, "My beautiful beautiful mothers Happy Mothers Day - ALL DAY EVERYDAY!" How sweet. Her mother-in-law had the sweetest reaction to it too. She wrote, "Love you Ala." Also Read - Mother's Day 2022: New mom Kajal Aggarwal shares the first picture of baby Neil; pens, 'The moment I held you in my arms...'

Apart from Alia Bhatt, other Bollywood stars like , , and many others made special posts dedicated to their moms. Vicky Kaushal who got married to last year also shared a picture with mother-in-law from the wedding on this special day.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt is soon going to be seen in along with husband Ranbir Kapoor. The film has been in the making for years and finally it is expected to release this year. It also stars , , and others. The actress also has Rocky Aur Pinky Ki Prem Kahani in her kitty. She will be sharing the screen space with again in this one. Last, the two stars had collaborated for and it was a hit. Soon after the wedding, Alia Bhatt dived deep into work and started shooting for 's film.