Laal Singh Chaddha actress took to Instagram to share an adorable pic with Taimur and Jeh on the occasion of Mother’s Day. She can be seen holding them both. Her caption read, “The length and breadth of my life♥️Happy Mother’s Day♥️.” Reacting on her post, Karisma shared 4 heart emojis. Many fans are also reacting on the post. A user wrote, “This is so cuteee.” Another comment read, “Made my day.” Have a look at the post below: Also Read - Mother’s Day 2022: Malaika Arora to Celina Jaitly, meet Bollywood’s hottest mommies [Watch Video]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

In a past interaction with Karaj Johar, Kareena opened up about her pregnancy. Karan had asked Kareena about the notions that surround sex life during a woman’s pregnancy and what does a woman feel herself. Kareena had said that Saif Ali Khan was very understanding through those days. "People just feel like… When you are pregnant, they don’t realise the kind of moods, emotions, feelings, what you actually feel about yourself. That’s so important. Some days, I would feel super amazing and sexy, and feel ‘oh my God, I am looking so hot with this belly’ and I feel amazing, and I would tell Saif that or he would say, ‘You are looking beautiful’,” Kareena had stated. Also Read - It’s AWKWARD! Malaika Arora, Shehnaaz Gill and other celebs will make you go ROFL

She had added, "But there were times post six-seven months where I felt like… Of course, I was exhausted and I couldn’t get myself to get up sometimes in the morning. But sometimes, it’s just a feeling of repulsion. You are just in a mental state when you don’t know what to think. It’s so important to have a supportive man and most men should not put pressure on their wives to a) look beautiful while they are pregnant and b) feel they are any less. That pressure shouldn’t be there or like ‘this is it, our regular sex life has to be super-active’.” Also Read - Mother's Day 2022: Kareena Kapoor Khan to Neha Dhupia; Bollywood moms who got trolled for the most bizarre reasons

Yeh was born on February 21, 2021.