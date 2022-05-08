In November last year, and her husband Gene Goodenough became parents of twins, a girl and a boy, via surrogacy. While sharing the good news with her fans, the actress had posted on Instagram, “Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene & I are overjoyed & our hearts are filled with so much gratitude & with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough & Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family. We are very excited about this new phase in our lives. A heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses and to our surrogate for being part of this incredible journey. Loads of love and light - Gene, Preity, Jai & Gia.” Also Read - Lock Upp Winner Munawar Faruqui: From his mother's suicide to being s*xually assaulted as a child, SHOCKING secrets revealed by the comedian

Today, on Mother’s Day, Preity decided to share a glimpse of her kids on social media. She shared a picture on Instagram in which she is posing with her kids and her own mother. The actress captioned it as, “I never understood why my mother called me so much, worried about me constantly & wanted to know my whereabouts, as I galavanted around the world as a teenager & an adult, till I became a mother. Now I’m beginning to understand it. From thinking of myself first, to learning to put my kids first, I’m beginning to understand what motherhood is all about. It’s beautiful, empowering & a bit scary.” Also Read - Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's intimate scene from The Rum Diary goes viral amidst trial; netizens call it 'The kiss that costed 60 million dollars'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz)

She further wrote, “I hope my children are more sensitive & appreciative of me than I was towards my mother. Irrespective, I will learn to love my kids more & expect less like all mothers & do everything I can, so they grow up to be the best versions of themselves Happy Mother’s day to all the mothers out there - today, tomorrow & everyday Loads of love n light #happymothersday #ma #family #ting.” Also Read - Mother’s Day 2022: Mahhi Vij reveals Tara was offered a TV show; opens up on star kids being papped

While she has given a glimpse of her kids, the picture doesn’t show their clear faces. It looks like fans of Preity need to wait for more days to see the clearly pictures of her kids.