It is Mother's Day and celebs are sharing adorable pics with the woman who rocks the cradle and rules the world. has shared a couple of pics. In one of them, we can see a younger Katrina with her mom, Suzanne Turquotte. Both of them are in blue. Her mom is in a skirt and top while she dons a blue dress. We can see that she has inherited her mom's good looks. In fact, her mom looks so much like her in that specific pic. As we know, Katrina Kaif has grown up in various parts of the world. Her mom is a lawyer. Also Read - The Immortal Ashwatthama: After Vicky Kaushal’s exit, Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun in talks with Aditya Dhar?

The other pic is with Veena Kaushal. Katrina Kaif has said that she has the most loving in-laws. She also narrated how tough it is to resist the wonderful parathas made by her mother-in-law. Veena Kaushal has taught Katrina Kaif a bit of Punjabi. It seems she organized a special ladies function at the wedding to give her a taste of their culture and traditions.

also shared a picture with his mother. We can see him hugging her as he poses on the balcony of their home. We can see a lovely sunset in the backdrop. Take a look...

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married in 2021. The couple tied the knot at the exotic and luxurious Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. The wedding was trending on social media for days. In fact, news floated around that Katrina Kaif was contemplating having a baby after finishing the shoot of Jee Le Zara. As we know, she has signed the movie along with and . It was said that she has disclosed this to her close friends. But the actress' representative slammed such baseless reporting.

On the professional front, she is looking forward to Tiger 3 with and . The movie is an action packed flick and she has apparently exceeded all expectations. Katrina Kaif is making her return as Zoya in the film. She also has 's Merry Christmas with the Tamil ace .