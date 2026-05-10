Mother's Day 2026: Why does Shah Rukh Khan still feel emotional talking about his mother Lateef Fatima Khan? THIS viral statement reveals...

Mother's Day 2026: Read on to know the deep bond superstar Shah Rukh Khan continues to cherish even today.

Why does Shah Rukh Khan still feel emotional talking about his mother Lateef Fatima Khan and childhood memories?

Mother's Day 2026: Shah Rukh Khan once talked about a sweet memory from his childhood that had instantly touched his fans’ hearts. The superstar - who is currently busy filming King - has revealed in an interview that his mother, Lateef Fatima Khan, used to feed him with her hands till he was 25. King Khan once said he always felt extremely awkward while eating by himself. He even thought he looked ridiculous while doing it. This honest confession truly highlights the deep bond he shared with his mother Lateef Fatima Khan. Today, Shah Rukh is a loving father himself. He often talks about his kids - Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, and AbRam Khan.

Why does SRK miss his childhood?

While sharing his thoughts about his childhood, Shah Rukh had earlier told Parent Circle in 2018, “When I was a kid, I always wanted to grow up, and now that I am old, I really miss my childhood. I think it’s the best time of our lives when we are so carefree. I remember my mom used to feed me with her own hands for the longest time — until I was about 25. So, I am still ill at ease eating with my own hands. I look ridiculous!” For the unversed, Shah Rukh’s father was late Taj Mohammed Khan. He had come to India from Peshawar and settled down. Shah Rukh Khan was only 15 when he lost his father to cancer. Shah Rukh’s mother Lateef Fatima Khan succumbed to illness in 1990.

In the same interview, Shah Rukh Khan explained that he grew up on Mughlai and Deccani fare. Since his father was a Pathan and their love for food was "legendary". "My father loved not just eating, but also cooking. So my Pathan father's raan would make a perfect combo with my Hyderabadi mother's mutton biryani and the khatti dal. My parents used to mix these and feed me. I don’t do that with my kids, they would disown me!" he added.

Shah Rukh Khan films King

Megastar Shah Rukh Khan in KING ! pic.twitter.com/F6HwcilYL1 — Harry Ghai (@iamharryghai) May 5, 2026

Shah Rukh was recently spotted by fans as he took a walk around the sets with his team and bodyguard. He donned a smart look as he paired a button-down shirt with a jacket and trousers. As soon as fans spotted him shooting, his bodyguard lowered a huge umbrella to hide his look. A viral video shows SRK walking up to a stall on the sets to see what it offers, before he sits and waits for his shot.

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