Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani are hosting Lord Ganesha at their home in Antilia just like the rest of the Indians celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi today. Everything about the Ambanis is extravagant and so are the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations which saw almost entire Bollywood turning up alongside politicians and cricketers. Late at night, we saw Disha Patani and Mouni Roy attending Ambani's Ganpati festival. Their difference in dressing has caught netizens' eyes.

Disha Patni, Mouni Roy at Ambani Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

While Mouni Roy wore a printed saree, Disha Patani wore a plain silk drape with a bralette blouse. Mouni was decently dressed but Disha Patani flaunted her toned physique in the simple saree and a skimpy blouse. Mouni tied her hair in a bun while Disha let her waves loose on her back. While both the ladies looked gorgeous, netizens have called out Disha.

Watch the video of Disha Patani and Mouni Roy at Ambani Ganesh Chaturthi here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Disha Patani gets flak from netizens for her revealing outfit

The Yodha actress' outfit did not get favourable reactions from the netizens. People slammed Disha telling her that this is not the right way to dress up for Ganpati celebrations and festivities. Someone reminded her that it's not a shoot for Calvin Klein. Mouni, on the other hand, has received good response. Check out the comments below:

Disha Patani relationship, rumours and more

Meanwhile, Disha Patani has been making headlines because of Tiger Shroff. Jackie Shroff's son in turn made headlines for his relationship rumours. It was said that Disha and Tiger were a couple but parted ways. However, both Disha and Tiger have denied being in a relationship. Though Disha has confessed to being smitten by the Baaghi 2 star. On the work front, Disha has Deepika Padukone, Prabhas starrer Kalki 2989 AD, Sidharth Malhotra's Yodha, Kanguva and the multi-celeb starrer Welcome to the Jungle, also known as Welcome 3 to name a few.

Watch this video on Welcome 3 here:

Disha Patani joined Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Dutt, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez and more for the announcement of Welcome 3.