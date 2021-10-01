While Mouni Roy has kept her rumoured relationship with Suraj Nambiar pretty private, it looks like the cat is out of the bag. In an interview with a local paper, her cousin Vidyut Roysarkar has told the press in Cooch Behar, that the family is gearing up for a January 2022 wedding. It seems the marriage might happen in Dubai or Italy. They will host a reception in Cooch Behar too for their extended family and friends. It is Mouni Roy's hometown. The actress has been apparently dating him since 2019. Here are few things you need to know about Mouni Roy. Also Read - Shiddat Movie Review: Sunny Kaushal and Radhika Madan reintroduce 'Shiddat wala pyaar' to 'on-our-sleeves' kind of generation

Family background

We do not know the exact age of Suraj Nambiar. He is also in his mid-thirties like Mouni. It seems he is from Bengaluru and comes from a Nambiar Jain family. He shared this picture of his parents on social media. Mouni Roy adores his family and rang in the New Year with them in Dubai in 2021.

Education

Suraj is a well-qualified person. He did his B. Tech in civil engineering from R.V College of Engineering. He then went to Stanford University in the US. His major subject is investment science and International management.

Career

It seems he started his career as an intern with Ashoka India. Post that, he was working with Invictus as a lead in Engineering and Business Development. The firm is located in Pune. As of now, he is a director-head, Capital Markets, Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst Association. It is a professional body dedicated to alternative investment credentials.

The big reveal

In 2019, her close friend Roopali had shared a pic of the two from Mouni Roy's birthday celebration. She later deleted it. Mouni said that he was just a friend and everyone was partying together. She said she was tired of these rumours. But sources said they were very much together. In fact, they spent time together in the lockdown and became damn sure of wanting to be with one another for life.

Pet and adventure lover

He is very fond of dogs and adventure as it is evident from his posts. We can see that he loves biking, trekking and basketball. He also adores his furry friends.

We can see that he loves travelling, food and family as much as Mouni Roy. Let us see if the actress breaks her silence on the same. The actress was formerly dating Mohit Raina. She is now being seen on back-to-back music videos! Brahmastra is coming up in the next year for Mouni Roy.