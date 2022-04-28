has realised one more dream. The Naagin actress has just shot an ad for a foreign liquor brand in Amsterdam with none other than . She shared the pic on her Instagram handle. We can see him in a dark blue suit while she is in a black dress. The chemistry between the two is absolutely terrific in that short video. Mouni Roy captioned it, "From an amazing shoot day with this wonderful human." The actress has been quite busy after her marriage with Suraj Nambiar. She is seen as the judge of Dance India Dance Lil Masters. Mouni Roy hosted the show with Remo D'Souza and . Also Read - Ram Gopal Varma picks a side in Ajay Devgn-Kichcha Sudeepa's Twitter clash over language; calls, North stars 'insecure'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

We can see how gorgeous the two are looking with the backdrop of Amsterdam's skyline. The sunset sky has added to the effect. Her besties and Smriti Khanna left hearts and emojis. Aashka wrote Hot Hotter Hottest. This time, we are seeing some fresh pairings for commercials and it is a welcome change. Take a look at the video... Also Read - Met Gala 2022: Kim Kardashian, Priyanka Chopra and more celebs' weird yet quirky outfits from the extravaganza's past events [VEW PICS]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

The reactions from her friends Anuradha Khurana, Rahul Utekar, and is so cute. In fact, Mrunal Thakur was all of us when she said she wants to see the two in a movie together. Mrunal Thakur like Mouni Roy has made a transition from TV shows to Bollywood. She was Hrithik Roshan's co-star in the hit film, . Also Read - Balika Vadhu 2, Naagin 4, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3 — 5 shows that failed to impress audiences despite stellar star cast

Mouni Roy is gearing up for the release of . She plays the role of an antagonist in the movie. Mouni Roy is also 's daughter in the movie. The film has and in lead roles. Mouni Roy who is known as the original Naagin from 's hit show is a household name. She has over 22 million followers on Instagram.